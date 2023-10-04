Concerts, conventions bring economic boost to Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a busy October so far at the Charleston Coliseum and Center (CCCC) and, with those events, a boom to the area economy.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said Tuesday’s Jelly Roll concert generated $1 million in revenue.

On Wednesday, Lauren Dagle takes the stage for her Kaleidoscope Tour. Thursday, a sold-out Lana Del Ray concert takes over. This weekend, Tsubacon, a multi-day anime convention, comes to town. RuPaul’s Drag Race is at the Municipal Auditorium Sunday and Ringo Starr comes to the coliseum on Oct. 9.

Patrick Leahy, the General Manager for the CCCC, said the variety of events with different fanbases is what’s leading to the boom.

“There’s something for everybody, that is the goal,” Leahy said. “The goal is for this center to provide an entertainment opportunity or event experience, that everybody in the community at some point in time can say I have a reason to go into Charleston to go to the center and take in some of that.”

Meanwhile, fans from outside the area have been making memories at the shows they’ve attended.

Amanda Haller of Grafton, West Virginia, went into Tuesday’s Jelly Roll concert knowing it would be a special night.

“It was my first concert,” she said. “I brought my son and my nephew for their birthdays because we lost my brother on my son’s birthday.”

Haller and her loved ones stayed overnight after the show.

“It was worth traveling for,” she said.

Ahead of Lauren Dagel’s show, Matthew and Kim Hawkins of Fairmont looked forward to sharing the experience with each other.

“I’m looking forward to just worshiping with her, getting her to talk and tell her stories that you don’t get to hear on the radio or wherever,” Kim said.

Leahy said the variety in performers and fanbases said makes the area thrive.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said as more acts make their way into the capital city, keeping up with development downtown remains top of mind with a hotel in development at the site of the former Sears building and revitalizing of the municipal auditorium.

“It’s worth noting this is that we’ve seen monumental growth in both of these facilities,” Goodwin said. “The difference is, we’ve put a lot of time and attention in the Coliseum and Convention Center. We need to do the same for the Municipal Auditorium. In 2016-2017, the Municipal Auditorium had a handful of acts that were coming. Now we’re booking 23, 24, 25 events, trying to squeeze it all in there. You know, growing pains are called pain sometimes for a reason.”

