Fire reported at business; one person injured

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters responded to a large fire at an auto parts business on Wednesday in South Williamson.

Officials told WSAZ.com that while the store had not opened yet, the location was listed as an active business.

No one was inside the business along 4th Avenue, but someone was in an apartment that is located above the store in the same building. That person suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental.

Further information has not been released.

