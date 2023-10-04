Mother facing kidnapping charges

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother who was not awarded custody of her children is facing felony kidnapping charges on Tuesday after deputies say she took off with her children.

The incident began on Monday around 8 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Midland Drive in Rand.

The children, ages 5 and 7, were visiting their maternal grandparents, deputies say.

When the father of the children, who was legally awarded sole custody of the children in Kanawha County Family Court, returned to the home, he found the children’s biological mother, Breanna Brown, 27, of Charleston.

The father told deputies Brown had already placed one child inside her car and when she saw him arrive, the father said she grabbed the other child and quickly sped away.

Deputies report they spent a little over two hours tracking Brown. She was eventually located at a McDonald’s in Quincy.

Both children were located with Brown.

At that time, the children were returned to their father and Brown was arrested.

Brown is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail where she is waiting to be arraigned.

Brown is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.