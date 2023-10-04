Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target announces grand opening date for new store
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Children found locked inside closed-off area of barn; 2 arrested
Part of Huntington Mall evacuated
Electrical issue near Huntington Mall resolved
Police found the pickup truck near where the crash happened.
Person wanted in hit-and-run crash that injured 2
A crash involving an ATV has resulted in the death of the passenger.
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash

Latest News

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
U.S. women’s team, led by Simone Biles, wins seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report...
Police: Las Vegas man arrested after reportedly choking puppies
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man celebrates 100th birthday with neighbors