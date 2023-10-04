New safety precautions in place for students

New Boston Local School District adds metal detector wands to their morning routine
New Boston Local School District is adding metal detector wands to their morning routine
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Superintendent Melinda Burnside said it was her and her administration’s decision to introduce daily metal detector wands and bag checks before students head to class. They have been working with the New Boston Police Department to try and keep students safe. This decision was made in reaction to an incident in the district earlier this week.

“Protection of our kids -- for the safety of our kids, that’s our main priority. Honestly, the wands were for protection but also you know the wands are to make sure that like vapes don’t come into the building because you know vaping is a very serious thing that we don’t allow,” Burnside said.

Glenwood High School Principal Donald Stapleton has been wanding the students the past few days.

“Pretty simple process -- the kids have everything out of their pockets and hands and sets it over, it’s done real quick,” Stapleton said.

The superintendent said there was a general positive reaction from people for their decision, but not all parents agree.

Jennifer Tackett is a parent in the district and said “my son’s on the autism spectrum and he’s very paranoid anyway and anxious and the wanding is just making that worse I don’t think that it’s right that they should be out here.”

The district plans to borrow more wands from the police department, in addition to what they have now.

The superintendent said she’s looking into getting metal detectors, upgrading from the wands, but it is not for certain. She also said they are looking to get a school resource officer for the school.

There has been no decision if this will also expand into sports in the district.

