Elderly woman with dementia found

UPDATE 10/4/23 @ 5:30 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly woman with dementia who was reported missing has been found, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening.

A Silver Alert had been issued earlier for Romona Kay Walker, 84, of Sissonville.

Deputies say Walker was found by family in the Sissonville area and returned home safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman with dementia who was last seen on Wednesday, October 4.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Romona Kay Walker, 84, of Sissonville, West Virginia was reported missing around 2 p.m.

Deputies say she was last seen in the Silas Drive area at her home and believed to be driving a Silver Toyota Rav4, bearing West Virginia Registration, 2JP-217.

Further information has not been released.

