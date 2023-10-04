Teen passenger dies in ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A crash involving an ATV has resulted in the death of a teenager.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Tuesday at 8:44 p.m. on Slab Run Road near Hudson Street.

Troopers say the driver was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the road.

Officials confirm the passenger, Trevor Matthews, 17, came off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Matthews died at the crash scene, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers report alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township Fire Department and Washington Township EMS.

