Westbound lanes of I-64 closed after crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY (WSAZ) -All westbound lanes are closed on Interstate 64 near Bills Creek following a tractor-trailer accident.
A tractor-trailer carrying non-perishable food items crashed at mile maker 44 around noon.
I-64 will be closed until the truck can be moved, officials say.
The accident occurred in a work zone.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.