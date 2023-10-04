Westbound lanes of I-64 closed after crash

Westbound lanes of I-64 are closed Wednesday following a crash.
Westbound lanes of I-64 are closed Wednesday following a crash.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY (WSAZ) -All westbound lanes are closed on Interstate 64 near Bills Creek following a tractor-trailer accident. 

A tractor-trailer carrying non-perishable food items crashed at mile maker 44 around noon.

I-64 will be closed until the truck can be moved, officials say.

The accident occurred in a work zone.

Further information has not been released.

Breeze Airways offering new service to Tampa