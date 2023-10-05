2023 Huntington Fire Prevention Parade info; Grand Marshal announced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington’s Fire Prevention Parade is set to take place Monday, Oct. 9.

City officials say the parade will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street. Parade participants are asked to line up beginning at 5:45 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

The City of Huntington and City of Huntington Fire Department has named Sandra Clements as the grand marshal of the annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade.

Clements is a lifelong resident of Huntington. She graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees in rehabilitation education and counseling. She retired from Marshall in 2016 as the director of disability services.

Clements served as the District 5 City Council representative for more than nine years. She was appointed to the seat in 2007, elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2012. She was elected to the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame in 2018.

Clements has served her community in numerous capacities, including a commissioner on the City of Huntington Fire Civil Service Commission and the boards of directors for the A.D. Lewis Community Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity and Fairfield Community Development Corporation, among others.

“Sandra Clements is the embodiment of honesty, integrity and fairness,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Huntington is better because of her longstanding service to her community, and I am thrilled to see her honored in this capacity during our beloved Fire Prevention Parade.”

“She is always diligent in her review of all actions to provide fair opportunity to all candidates for original appointment and promotion in our department,” Fuller said. “She is a true champion behind the scenes for our Department. We are honored that she is serving as the grand marshal this year.”

MORE PARADE INFORMATION:

PARKING: “No parking between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.” will be posted on 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

ROAD CLOSURES: 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 to no later than 10 p.m.

THEME: The theme of this year’s parade is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

RULES: In the interest of safety, parade participants will be prohibited from throwing candy. However, a representative for each parade participant will be allowed to walk along the sides of the street and hand out candy to children.

