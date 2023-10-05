Charleston City Council forms committee to study the size of council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During their most recent meeting, Charleston City Council formed a committee that will look at the size of the current council that sits at 26 members.

Does Charleston City Council have too many people or is it just the right size? That is the question council members on a new committee will be trying to answer.

On side of the issue, at-large Councilmember Emmett Pepper said, “I think its a good thing that we have a large city council.”

On the other side of the issue, at-large Councilmember Jennifer Pharr said, “I think for the size of our community, I think it’s incredibly large.”

Back in 2021, Council approved a resolution introduced by Pharr to form the committee. After two years of delays, that resolution has crossed the finish line, sparking conversations on both sides of the issue.

Pharr said the committee is comprised of six total members, four representing wards and two at-large members. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also appointed three members of the public to serve on the committee, as well. Pharr said this was done to ensure different perspectives were accounted for.

“Some have said that they are for the bill, some have said they are not for the bill, some have said they are still undecided,” she said.

City Council is currently made up of 20 wards with one council member for each as well as six at-large members representing the entire city.

“I think we need to have more people involved with government, not fewer people, and I think we need to be as accessible as possible and have people throughout the city who are on city council not just from a few neighborhoods,” Pepper said.

Council members say the committee will likely discuss a variety of topics from attendance, term limits, or even the number of wards.

Changing the number of wards would require action from the council, but changing the number of at-large members would require a change to the city charter, and ultimately be left to the ballot box.

But, Pharr says either way she thinks it’s important to hear from their constituents on this issue.

“I think listening to our constituents, really having multiple listening sessions, getting feedback from the public on what they think is appropriate, I think that needs to be taken into consideration,” she said.

At this time, no chair of this committee has been announced and a meeting date has not been announced.

