Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police Department officer faces a domestic battery charge, Kanawha County court records show.

According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday, Christopher Lynn Johnson, 48, of South Charleston, is accused of the charge.

Charleston Police Sgt. Tony Hazelett confirmed Johnson is a sergeant with the police department.

“It’s an internal investigation, and we have no further comment at this time,” Hazelett said.

According to the complaint, the alleged victim, a woman identified as the suspect’s girlfriend, had been under arrest for an incident between the two of them. She said he had been abusive to her for six months, adding that she had phone video of the suspect hitting her.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 12 months behind bars and a $500 fine, according to the complaint.

According to the West Virginia Division of Correction and Rehabilitation, Johnson was in custody Thursday evening in the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $1,000 cash.

