Jefferson Road back open after crash

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UPDATE 10/5/23 @ 5 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Jefferson Road in the 600 block open are back open after a crash that happened in front of the South Charleston Community Center, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the accident which was reported around 4:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of traffic on Jefferson Road are closed in the 600 block, according to dispatchers.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that happened in front of the South Charleston Community Center.

Jefferson Road has been shut down in both directions near the crash scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

