Firefighters respond to fire in Charleston

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters responded and knocked down flames at an apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters told WSAZ.com the fire started on the second floor of a two-story apartment along Bibby Street in Charleston.

One person inside the apartment was able to get out.

No injuries were reported.

Flames did not spread to neighboring apartments, according to firefighters.

No word on what caused the fire.

Further information was not released.

