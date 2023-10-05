McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Employees at the McDonalds in Milton serve their customers everyday -- making sure they are nourished, safe and treated with kindness.

When Makenzie Brady noticed one of their regulars was facing a medical emergency, she and Bryan Delbart went beyond the uniform to help.

With no hesitation and quick thinking, the two were able to help make sure the customer was safe until medical attention arrived.

Click the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Tractor-trailer crash causes congestion on Interstate 64
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen after crash
Person hit by a vehicle taken to hospital
U.S. 60 back open after person hit by vehicle
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges

Latest News

Plans underway to move utility poles and fix slip
Progress underway to move utility pole, fix slip after WSAZ inquiry
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 10-5-23
Plans underway to move utility poles and fix slip
Plans underway to move utility poles and fix slip
Racers plea to reopen Mingo drag strip
Racers plea to reopen Mingo drag strip