Mountain Health Network renamed after announcement of new integrated academic health system

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network announced on Thursday the formation of Marshall Health Network, Inc., an integrated academic health system with Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Mountain Health Network has been renamed Marshall Health Network.

Its four hospitals: Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Rivers Health; ambulatory facilities, medical offices and employed physician practices; along with Marshall Health physician practice and its facilities now comprise Marshall Health Network.

“From primary care and rural health to specialty services, the new system improves access to high quality care for patients of all ages,” stated Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., F.A.C.P., CEO of Marshall Health Network. “Our highly trained physicians and staff are dedicated to addressing our region’s pressing health issues of addiction, behavioral health, obesity, and eldercare. Uniting as a system strengthens our shared commitment to expand research, develop clinical centers of excellence, and offer new medical specialties.”

“This moment brings new meaning to the ‘Power of We,’ unifying our voice and amplifying our academic, clinical and research missions throughout West Virginia and beyond,” said Beth L. Hammers, M.B.A., CEO of Marshall Health. “Under the Marshall Health Network banner, we look forward to optimizing resources and initiating a holistic shift in how we deliver healthcare, how we train future healthcare professionals and how we engage with our communities.”

“Today marks a historic milestone in the journey of Marshall University as we officially recognize the new integrated academic health system, Marshall Health Network,” said Marshall University President Brad D. Smith. “This transformative initiative represents our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare, education, and research for the betterment of our community and beyond. Together, we will build a brighter, healthier future, where innovation and compassion converge to redefine healthcare excellence.”

The organizations will host a joint community event celebrating the integration at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, in the Marshall University Medical Center/Cabell Huntington Hospital Atrium, located at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.