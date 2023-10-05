Ohio state distracted driving law goes into effect

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Thursday marks the first day a new distracted distracted driving law will be enforced in Ohio after going into effect earlier this year.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday in a news conference that “distracted driving will no longer be tolerated in the state of Ohio ... if law enforcement sees a driver distracted by their phone, that driver can now immediately be pulled over.”

During a ride along with Sgt. Derek Malone with the Ironton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Malone broke down what troopers are looking for on the road. He said this is something a lot of troopers have been trained for when looking for impaired drivers.

“We see that a lot of the same violations are happening. You know, weaving left of center, traveling off the road, crossing fog (white) lines,” Malone said.

DeWine says September 2023 had the lowest distracted driving crashes in almost six years.

For more information on the new law, visit this website from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

