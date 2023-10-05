U.S. 60 back open after person hit by vehicle

Person hit by a vehicle on U.S. 60 in Glasgow
Person hit by a vehicle on U.S. 60 in Glasgow(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dustin Weekley and Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 60 in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the roadway is reopen, according to Metro 911.

There is still no word on how severe the person’s injuries are. The incident was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m.

