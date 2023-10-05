Progress underway to move utility pole, fix slip after WSAZ inquiry

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Earlier this week, Darrell Ross of Salt Rock showed WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue a steep road slip drivers must navigate past to safely make their way down Madison Creek Road.

Donahue reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) asking questions including what is delaying the repair of the slip. The spokesperson said:

“The project requires movement of the utility because we cannot disrupt service to citizens by damaging those utilities. Permanent repairs will be made when the utility company completes the relocation.”

Donahue followed up, asking if the agency spoke with the utility company to find out the status of the relocation. The spokesperson responded, saying they spoke with the utility and “The approximate time frame for their relocation is 4-6 weeks. Our design engineers are working on the project and will provide any additional site information they need.”

WSAZ reached out to Appalachian Power, and a spokesperson confirmed the company operates the utility poles. The spokesperson said Wednesday the employees met with DOH at the landslip site that day and talked about plans for repairing it.

Meanwhile, Brian Vance the General Manager for Armstrong Communications’ Hamlin location confirmed to Donahue the company rents fiber lines from Appalachian Power on the poles and typically, will be notified by Appalachian Power if work will be done in the area where Armstrong’s lines are affected.

Appalachian Power and DOH’s Wednesday meeting included marking the location where the utility pole will be moved to with a stake.

The Appalachian Power spokesperson described the process of moving the utility poles:

For Appalachian Power, the work will require trimming or clearing about 400 feet of trees, installing a utility pole and relocating two spans of wire.

We are now working on the job design and will also need to obtain right of way.

Getting the job drawn up, scheduled for construction and completed is expected to take 4 to 8 weeks.

Residents can expect minor traffic delays when tree trimming and line construction take place. A short-duration, localized outage is also a possibility but we will not know for sure until the job is designed.

As for a timeline on slip repair, the Division of Highways described the process Tuesday in a statement:

Our design engineers are working on the project and will provide any additional site information they need. When the project is scheduled on the ground we will issue the press release locally to let drivers know to expect work in the area.

A schedule has not yet been established but Ross said just seeing the plans to move the pole is a sign of progress for him.

“If we hadn’t contacted you and got all this started it’s hard to say how long the slip would’ve been here because it’s already been two years,” Ross said. “I’m encouraged by this, and I’m tickled to death over it ... I mean, if it wasn’t for you guys, it’s hard to say when we could have got this fixed. If it weren’t for WSAZ, Channel 3, and you stepping up and taking charge, that’s what done it.”

