Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton

Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill the grounds of Pumpkin Park for the Milton Pumpkin Festival.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since 1986, smiling faces from far and wide have traveled to Pumpkin Park and participated in the four day fall extravaganza.

Twenty-two food vendors, a petting zoo and tens of thousands of people are expected to fill the grounds of the park.

More than 3,500 students from across the state will participate in activities on Thursday and Friday

The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Tractor-trailer crash causes congestion on Interstate 64
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen after crash
Person hit by a vehicle taken to hospital
U.S. 60 back open after person hit by vehicle
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges

Latest News

Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton
Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters respond to fire in Charleston
The City of Huntington and City of Huntington Fire Department has named Sandra Clements as the...
2023 Huntington Fire Prevention Parade info; Grand Marshal announced
Mountain Health Network has been renamed Marshall Health Network.
Mountain Health Network renamed after announcement of new integrated academic health system