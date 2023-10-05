Pumpkin Festival kicks off in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since 1986, smiling faces from far and wide have traveled to Pumpkin Park and participated in the four day fall extravaganza.

Twenty-two food vendors, a petting zoo and tens of thousands of people are expected to fill the grounds of the park.

More than 3,500 students from across the state will participate in activities on Thursday and Friday

The festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 8.

