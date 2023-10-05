School therapy dog spreading love

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Through the Friends with Paws Initiative, 19 therapy dogs are now in West Virginia schools.

One of the newest dogs in the program, Malfoy, is already making a big impression on students like third-grader Cowen Perry.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him like every single day and every single year,” he said.

Malfoy is at the school for more than just cheering up students.

Community In-Schools Coordinator Macalla Artist and School Counselor Kim Picklesimer said as a therapy dog, Malfoy brings a lot to the table.

“We have a lot of students here who have experienced trauma or have been exposed to things that a lot of people can’t even imagine,” Artist said. “So just having him here really brings comfort and joy.”

“Sometimes when you get kids out of class and are coming to talk about serious things that are going on in their lives, it’s just a nerve-wracking thing for them,” Picklesimer said. “For them to be able to sit down with him and pet him it makes it easier for them to open up.”

Still just 10 months old, the plan is to grow Malfoy’s role as he gets more comfortable with students, eventually bring him to visit other schools and take him into the community.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target Logo (PRNewsfoto/Target Corporation)
Target announces grand opening date for new store
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
More details released in case involving children found locked inside part of barn
A crash involving an ATV has resulted in the death of the passenger.
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Part of Huntington Mall evacuated
Electrical issue near Huntington Mall resolved
Child, 12, hit by vehicle

Latest News

Tony's First Warning Weather Forecast
Tony's First Warning Weather Forecast
Person hit by a vehicle on U.S. 60 in Glasgow
U.S. 60 back open after person hit by vehicle
Events bringing economic boost to Kanawha County
Concerts, conventions bring economic boost to Charleston
Events bringing economic boost to Kanawha County
Events bringing economic boost to Kanawha County