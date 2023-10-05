Summer in Fall has one more day to run

Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look at the First Warning Weather Forecast -- and some big changes this weekend.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been a staple for weather in fall in our region. Whether late September or October, a hot spell settles in and with it comes ample time for autumn outdoor fun wearing shorts and shirt sleeves. This year the hot spell has now lingered for 5 days with daily highs in the 80s accompanied by bone dry conditions. While the dryness must be respected for the spread of brush fires, Charley Spencer from Milton forestry reminds us the bad fire days start with a dry ground and leaves on the ground with the wind spreading embers and flames.

Tonight, after a summery evening with a red sky sunset, fair skies with a mild feel. Low near 60. Thursday starts the Pumpkin Festival in Milton and Old-Fashioned Days in Greenup. The sky will turn partly sunny and hazy. As the afternoon breeze freshens, highs will hit the mid-80s one last time. Thursday evening showers will be arriving from the west. A reminder that the first showers will fall on a road system where grease and grime have accumulated the past weeks during the dry spell. That combination can produce slick roads.

Friday’s air will dry out after early showers move away. As the sun returns highs will scale back to the 70s. Friday night late, after football, a brief shower will pass with a cold front. That will pave the way for a mostly cloudy, breezy and cool fall weekend with highs near 60 and lows in the 40s.

Mild by day and cool by night weather will then set up for at least the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

