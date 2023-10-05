Team of the Week | Scott High School

Scott High School has become the first school to win the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy twice.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scott High School has become the first school to win the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy twice.

Friday night, in the showdown in the southern coalfields, 5-0 Scott hosted 5-0 Mingo Central.

Players anticipated a finish that would come down to the wire.

Prior to the contest, the Miners defense had only given up 12 points all season. Scott surpassed that number in the first seven minutes.

“I feel like we play better against better teams, because we lock in,” Scott running back Preston Cooper said.

“We knew going into the game they were a good team,” Scott quarterback Matt Frye said, “so we prepared for them well all week, and I think doing that fed into the game.”

The Skyhawks dominated in a 50-20 homecoming win.

“I thought it would be a dogfight back and forth, and we’d win by like a touchdown,” Cooper said, “but we really came out and hit them in the mouth early, and that’s what set us apart from them.”

“We wanted to go out and prove that we could score on just about anybody,” Scott head Coach Jeremy Dolin said, “but on top of that, our defense also had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. It was a lot of excitement and a lot of fun.”

After being awarded the trophy, Cooper said, “It’s the best feeling in the world. I’d have never thought we’d win this back-to-back seasons.”

Scott will try to keep their own record perfect as they travel to Logan this Friday. Logan is the team they beat in 2022 to win the trophy the first time.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Child, 12, hit by vehicle
Tractor-trailer crash causes congestion on Interstate 64
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen after crash
Person hit by a vehicle taken to hospital
U.S. 60 back open after person hit by vehicle
Breanna E. Brown, 27 years old of Charleston is facing two felony counts of kidnapping.
Mother facing kidnapping charges

Latest News

Team of the Week | Scott Skyhawks
Team of the Week | Scott Skyhawks
Play of the Week | Noah Casto/Cabell Midland
Play of the Week | Noah Casto/Cabell Midland
Game of the Week | Mingo Central vs. Scott
Game of the Week | Mingo Central vs. Scott
Cabell Midland hosts Capital High School Friday, September 29.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Cabell Midland High School
Team of the Week | Portsmouth West Senators
Team of the Week | Portsmouth West