911 call obtained in Sissonville child neglect case

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is a disturbing discovery deputies said they made Monday evening in the Sissonville area of Kanawha County about two children being locked in part of a barn.

Deputies said the 911 call came in at about 5:45 p.m. regarding the two children.

WSAZ has chosen to distort the caller’s voice to protect their identity.

“There is a family that we have been calling CPS on multiple times. He has two kids locked in an outbuilding. They have been in there for days.”

“They are in there with the red door. It is padlocked.”

Dispatcher: Locked in with a padlock?

“Yes. I seen him open it say something to the kids and I watched him lock it back.”

“The kids are locked in there. You can’t miss it. It is red, two double doors. They are red; they are locked in that, in the barn.”

Deputies said they went to the barn after that 911 call and that is when they found the two teens inside with no access to food, water, a bathroom, bed -- and no way out.

A couple of hours later, the deputies said two relatives, Donald Lantz and Jeanne Whitefeather, arrived back at the home and were arrested on felony child neglect charges.

WSAZ reported that a couple calls were also made on the home at Cheyenne Lane involving abuse of the children that lived there back in May and September.

Deputies said they investigated those complaints and said the two prior ones were unfounded.

During the third call, however, Lantz and Whitefeather were not home, and that is when deputies discovered extreme neglect the children faced.

Kate Flack is the CEO of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network which works with law enforcement to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect.

“It is often happening in homes. It is happening in neighborhoods, so neighbors need to look out for each other,” Flack said.

She said the person that reported the concerns to law enforcement is a hero.

“So contacting CPS centralized intake is a great way to start investigations and maintain your anonymity,” Flack said. “So, if anyone observes a crime where a kid is being physically or sexually abused or severely neglected, call 911 like then or you just found out about it.”

The number for the CPS centralized office is 800-352-6513.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.