Adoption event held after 14 puppies dropped off at shelter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday evening, an employee from the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association was driving by and saw 14 puppies dropped off at the gate of the building.

“Fortunately, one of our employees attended the Lana Del Ray concert and after she was driving down Greenbrier Street and happened to see the large crate,” said KCHA’s director of community engagement, Sarah Tolley.

The employee stopped and made sure all of the puppies got inside. They had been outside for a couple of hours.

“It was big enough to hold an extra-large dog -- something like the size of a Great Dane, but for 14 puppies all in there crammed together. They did not have a lot of space,” Tolley said. “That is not ideal for one we don’t get to have offer help, and we don’t want puppies to have to stay overnight in the rain and the cold.”

Tolley said when puppies are dropped off, they hope they are brought inside.

“We are not going to be judgmental or mean about it. We understand that it has been hard,” Tolley said. “We are here to have kind conversations, and we want to help please don’t feel like you have to leave them by the gate come talk to us we are humans, too.”

All of the puppies are ready for adoption, and while they call the shelter home, dropping off Purina Puppy Chow and toys is helpful.

“Throughout the weekend, so a $50 dollar adoption fee and that still include spay neuter vaccines, all that, but at a much-discounted rate,” Tolley said.

Tolley said the shelter is overflowing with puppies and that discount rate includes spay/neuter and vaccines.

