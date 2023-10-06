Angel tree sign-up season is here

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Patty Tilley works for the Salvation Army now. When she was a child, though, she was an angel.

“As a child, I grew up over on the West Side here in Charleston and as with many families -- times were tough -- and mom and dad went to get help, and the Salvation Army helped provide Christmas for me and my sister for many years as I was growing up,” Tilley said.

The Angel Tree Program through the Salvation Army gave Tilley and her family the opportunity to wake up to Christmas Presents waiting under her tree.

“Sleds, baby dolls, games -- I guess I can remember a big orange sled that we received, and it was like the most wonderful thing. I mean, Santa Clause had come to see us,” Tilley said.

The program is aimed at helping kids 12 and under, and sign-ups are underway now until Oct. 27.

Major Jayne May, one of the area commanders for the Salvation Army in Charleston, said, “We want to make sure everybody in the community who needs us has the opportunity to sign up and then we have to get those tags made, then put on trees. Donors need time to shop.”

Angel tags will be found on Christmas Trees in some businesses in the area. You can take them off the tree and help a child in need of a Christmas present. A name and wish list, among other important information, will be found on them.

Families can register online or in person.

For more information, visit their website.

