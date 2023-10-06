Animal shelter transitions to ‘life-saving shelter’

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A newly formed board for the Putnam County Animal Shelter voted to make it a “life-saving shelter,” effectively stopping most euthanasia procedures.

Chief Humane Officer Jon Rutherford said he’s been waiting for such a moment.

“That has been my number one goal,” he said. “I did not want to be part of a kill-for-space shelter.”

Robert Leslie, chairman of the Putman County Animal Shelter Board, said there are still a few circumstances an animal may still need to be euthanized.

“The only time the animals will be euthanized at our shelter is the ones whose cases are the animal is severely injured to the point that it’s inhumane to allow the animal to continue to suffer or the animal is so sick,” he said.

The board also voted to make it so that any euthanasia that has to happen will be done by a licensed veterinarian.

Rutherford said they’re looking at making other changes, too.

“Some of the things we’re looking at is getting our surgical suite up and running,” he said. “Having the animals spayed and neutered before they leave the shelter.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.