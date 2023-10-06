ARC updates progress on psychiatric facility

A 40-bed acute psychiatric facility is one step closer to opening in eastern Kentucky.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The building was formerly an Our Lady of Bellefonte property, which is located on Recovery Drive in Russell. Addiction Recovery Care is looking to bring what they say are vital services.

“This is a much-needed resource that the community once had, and ARC Health Systems is bringing it back,” Community CEO Johnathan Frazier said.

The building has been out of operation for several years, but ARC says construction and renovation on the building is complete, and soon they will be able to serve those of specific need in Kentucky.

While there is no official timetable on an opening, ARC says they are in the midst of the hiring process. They say they’re looking for about 30 to 50 employees, which they say is one of the crucial final steps in being able to serve the public.

