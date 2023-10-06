Finally Fall Weather!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first full weekend of October has arrived and with it comes all sorts of festivals, football and outdoor fun. The big story this weekend will be the drop in temperature as readings dip into the 40s by night and 50s by day for festival goers in Paintsville (Apple days), Greenup (Old Fashioned Days), Milton (Pumpkin Festival) and West Portsmouth (Sorghum making on the John Simon’s farm).

For Herd fans making the last minute drive to the Tar Heel State, a brief shower is possible for morning tailgates, otherwise sunshine and highs in the 60 are on tap! So cool in the shade but mild with a stiff breeze in the sun at NC State.

Tonight will begin mild enough to start then cool down as a northwest wind arrives late. A scattered evening shower pattern will fade as the wind shifts and air chills. Lows will settle back into the 40s. Saturday will sport blue skies in the morning then a field of friendly clouds in the afternoon. As the wind blows from the northwest at 10-20 miles per hour (good kite flying day), highs will struggle to get to 60.

Sunday’s skies will likely turn cloudy though any rain showers should hold off until late night. Highs will remain in the 50s. Monday and Tuesday will hold onto the clouds and cool air with the chance of a few showers. Highs near 60, lows in the 40s.

