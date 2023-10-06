Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
A fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of 28th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
Neighbors escape nearby house fire
Mountain Health Network has been renamed Marshall Health Network.
Mountain Health Network renamed after announcement of new integrated academic health system
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery
Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery

Latest News

FILE - Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted...
Man accused of killing 10 at Colorado supermarket in 2021 is ruled mentally competent to stand trial
Adoption event held after 14 puppies dropped off at shelter
Adoption event held after 14 puppies dropped off at shelter
Angel tree sign-up season is here
Angel tree sign-up season is here
Low-cost clothing store closing in Clay County, W.Va.
Low-cost clothing and goods store closing after 40 years in business
Low-cost clothing store closing in Clay County, W.Va.
Low-cost clothing store closing in Clay County, W.Va.