Hometown Hero | Rodney Mullanix

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews at Flatwoods Fire department have been saving lives since 1953.

They’re the type of people who rarely ask for help because they’re always busy helping others.

This summer, paramedic Tom Adams had to ask for help. A diabetic disease got ahold of his kidneys.

He needed help, and soon.

“My doctor told me my only options were dialysis or a kidney transplant they were sending me down to University of Kentucky to do,” Adams said.

Doctors told Adams his best option was a living donor, which can be incredibly hard to come by. His six children started to champion the cause.

“It hit Facebook,” Adams said. “They’re all big into social media.”

In comes Rodney Mullanix, longtime friend, and fellow Kentucky first responder.

He knows firsthand what it means to save a life.

“When I heard on Facebook that he needed it, there wasn’t even a thought process involved,” Mullanix said. “I literally called the very next morning because UK wasn’t open at the time I heard about it.”

Rodney got tested to see if he’d even be a match. The chances were low, all they could do was hope.

“Rodney called me and said, you’re not going to believe this, but I just got a call from UK and I’m a perfect match,” said Adams. “Size, all of the blood tests, everything was exactly a perfect match.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d ever be cleared for it or be a match, but it was meant to be,” Mullanix said.

“I was blown away,” Adams said. “I couldn’t believe I had found a kidney.”

A bond between first responders can never be broken, they’re a family. This brings a whole new meaning to that bond.

“I’m used to being on the other side of the fence, that’s what I do. I don’t have to depend on somebody else to step up and save my life. I was to the point where that’s exactly what was going to happen,” Adams said. “My life expectancy was, I would have had six, seven, maybe eight years.”

“If this does nothing else than to get just one other person to be willing to just try,” Mullanix said. “It means so much to the people who receive, but in all honesty I get just as much out of it. Knowing that I’ve done just something to help.”

