Hometown Hero | Rodney Mullanix

Our latest Hometown Hero, Rodney Mullanix, gave the gift of life by donating a kidney.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews at Flatwoods Fire department have been saving lives since 1953.

They’re the type of people who rarely ask for help because they’re always busy helping others.

This summer, paramedic Tom Adams had to ask for help. A diabetic disease got ahold of his kidneys.

He needed help, and soon.

“My doctor told me my only options were dialysis or a kidney transplant they were sending me down to University of Kentucky to do,” Adams said.

Doctors told Adams his best option was a living donor, which can be incredibly hard to come by. His six children started to champion the cause.

“It hit Facebook,” Adams said. “They’re all big into social media.”

In comes Rodney Mullanix, longtime friend, and fellow Kentucky first responder.

He knows firsthand what it means to save a life.

“When I heard on Facebook that he needed it, there wasn’t even a thought process involved,” Mullanix said. “I literally called the very next morning because UK wasn’t open at the time I heard about it.”

Rodney got tested to see if he’d even be a match. The chances were low, all they could do was hope.

“Rodney called me and said, you’re not going to believe this, but I just got a call from UK and I’m a perfect match,” said Adams. “Size, all of the blood tests, everything was exactly a perfect match.”

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d ever be cleared for it or be a match, but it was meant to be,” Mullanix said.

“I was blown away,” Adams said. “I couldn’t believe I had found a kidney.”

A bond between first responders can never be broken, they’re a family. This brings a whole new meaning to that bond.

“I’m used to being on the other side of the fence, that’s what I do. I don’t have to depend on somebody else to step up and save my life. I was to the point where that’s exactly what was going to happen,” Adams said. “My life expectancy was, I would have had six, seven, maybe eight years.”

“If this does nothing else than to get just one other person to be willing to just try,” Mullanix said. “It means so much to the people who receive, but in all honesty I get just as much out of it. Knowing that I’ve done just something to help.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
A fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of 28th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
Neighbors escape nearby house fire
Mountain Health Network has been renamed Marshall Health Network.
Mountain Health Network renamed after announcement of new integrated academic health system
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery
Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery

Latest News

2 dead, 1 injured in eastern Ky. shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in eastern Ky. shooting
ARC psychiatric facility progresses in eastern Ky.
ARC updates progress on psychiatric facility
ARC psychiatric facility progresses in eastern Ky.
ARC psychiatric facility progresses in eastern Ky.
Autumn weather alert
First Warning Forecast