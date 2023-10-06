Huntington murder trial ends in not guilty verdict

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A not guilty verdict was returned on Friday in a Huntington murder trial.

Orlando Anderson was charged in connection with the death of Calvin J. Audu, 42, of Huntington.

On Friday afternoon, a jury found Anderson not guilty on all counts.

Audu’s body was found Nov. 5, 2021, at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street in Huntington after reports of gunshots in that area.

According to Huntington Police, Anderson admitted to shooting Audu.

The defense argued Anderson was trying to defend himself.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.