Huntington murder trial ends in not guilty verdict

Jury finds Orlando Anderson not guilty on all counts Friday, Oct. 6.
Jury finds Orlando Anderson not guilty on all counts Friday, Oct. 6.(Alyssa Hannahs | WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A not guilty verdict was returned on Friday in a Huntington murder trial.

Orlando Anderson was charged in connection with the death of Calvin J. Audu, 42, of Huntington.

On Friday afternoon, a jury found Anderson not guilty on all counts.

Audu’s body was found Nov. 5, 2021, at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 19th Street in Huntington after reports of gunshots in that area.

According to Huntington Police, Anderson admitted to shooting Audu.

The defense argued Anderson was trying to defend himself.

This is a developing story.

