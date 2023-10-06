Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of 28th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
Neighbors escape nearby house fire
Mountain Health Network has been renamed Marshall Health Network.
Mountain Health Network renamed after announcement of new integrated academic health system
McDonald's employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation
Jury finds Orlando Anderson not guilty on all counts Friday, Oct. 6.
Huntington murder trial ends in not guilty verdict