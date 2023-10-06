Low-cost clothing and goods store closing after 40 years in business

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the last four decades, customers have been finding everything from formal gowns to home decor to children’s toys at the Christian Service Center.

“It’s the only place we got to come and shop, so it means a lot,” customer Trina Morton said.

Friday marked the store’s last day in business, but its owner Freda Auxier is not slowing down.

Auxier plans to reopen the food pantry at a new location once the building is sold, but the store will always have a large place in her heart.

“We’ve had people come in and say ‘if it weren’t for you, for the center, my grandchildren, my children wouldn’t have decent clothes to wear and food to eat,’ ” Auxier recalled. “The reason that we founded was to help the community with needs that weren’t being met, I saw a need for people who worked for a living and struggled didn’t get the resources that other people could get. "

The store, which is reliant on donations, has all clothing washed by Auxier.

The store has also served as a place for building friendships.

“I’m always in here shopping for my grandbabies,” Morton said.

“Freda always saves me stuff for them because she knows what size they are because we’re really good friends.”

For Auxier, the priceless connections made at the store are the ones she will hold closest to her heart.

“I’m going to miss the communication with my the people that come in and just sit and talk to me and share their day with me. their hopes, their dreams, their sorrows,” she said.

To her customers, Auxier has a parting message: “I love you, and I appreciate your devotion, I appreciate just talking to you, every day when you come in and knowing about your life and watching your children grow, your grandchildren grow, I’m gonna miss you and I love you.”

