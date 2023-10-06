Slick road alert as showers move in

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early Thursday evening, showers were forming across the Tri-State area. While these showers will present some benefits, including giving flowers and lawns a much-needed drink of water, the concern for some slick roads during the rain is a valid one.

After a nearly three-week stretch without rain, interstate roads have become coated with a thin, transparent film of grease, grime and oil. As showers arrive tonight, those roads can initially turn very slippery.

For evening activities, scattered showers early will become more common late night. Those showers can linger until the first light of day. Lows will only be in the 60s. Friday’s scattered shower pattern will focus on areas east of I-77 thru midday before clouds break for some afternoon sun. Highs will make the 70s, still warm but 10 degrees off from the 80s we have enjoyed all week.

Friday night football looks fine and cooler with any new shower occurring well after the lights are turned off. Then both Saturday and Sunday will sport the look and feel of fall. Autumn breezes and passing clouds will finally add the crisp feel of the season. Weekend highs for Old Fashioned Days in Greenup, the Pumpkin Festival in Milton, Siptacular in Huntington and the Fenwick Old time Community Day will struggle to make 60 while overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

Next week will start chilly then warm up with a mainly dry start through Wednesday. Signs of a late week warm-up could spell highs near 80 again just before the Bob Evans Farm fest in Rio Grande and Chilliest in Huntington, though don’t count on that warmth for next weekend.

