Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

McDonald's employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
A fire destroyed a house on the 1400 block of 28th Street in Huntington, W.Va.
Neighbors escape nearby house fire
Mountain Health Network has been renamed Marshall Health Network.
Mountain Health Network renamed after announcement of new integrated academic health system
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Teen passenger dies in UTV crash
Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery
Charleston Police Officer accused of domestic battery

Latest News

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning...
Election denier and ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell confirms he’s out of money, can’t pay legal bills
ARC psychiatric facility progresses in eastern Ky.
ARC updates progress on psychiatric facility
ARC psychiatric facility progresses in eastern Ky.
ARC psychiatric facility progresses in eastern Ky.
Autumn weather alert
First Warning Forecast
Hometown Hero | Rodney Mullanix
Hometown Hero | Rodney Mullanix