Women Warriors Summit draws hundreds

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman among them
By Adriana Doria
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In its inaugural year, the Women Warriors Summit brought out hundreds of women in the Mountain State to empower them and educate them. It even brought out a celebrity appearance from an Academy Award-winning actress.

Mountain Health Arena was filled with woman of all ages and backgrounds to learn, grow, and engage with topics that woman grapple with everyday. The first year’s theme was “Courageous Conversations.”

“For too long woman have been generationally conditioned to stay quiet, to be kind, not to rock the boat, and not upset anybody,” said Alys Smith, architect of the Women Warriors Summit. “And, as a result, we don’t get the promotions we deserve. Maybe our relationships aren’t as good as they could be because we don’t want to speak up; we don’t want to upset anybody.”

The summit featured actress Nicole Kidman who spoke about her experiences as a woman, mother, actress and producer. That fireside chat was moderated by the event’s emcee, journalist Soledad O’Brien, who spoke exclusively with WSAZ.

“It’s very rare, I think, to create to create a space for women, specifically to learn how to have conversations, how to be empowered by the things they are asking for, the things they want to do, the goals they want to hit. It’s amazing,” O’Brien said.

Smith said she hopes this event can continue on for years to come and be passed down generations.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

