Cooler air sticks around...for now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was certainly an adjustment as “true” autumn air took over the region. The chilliest night of the season so far is coming as most locations fall to the 30s by dawn Sunday. Patchy frost is even possible in some rural locations. However, while the cooler air sticks around for the next couple days, a brief but noticeable warmup is in store towards the end of the week where high temperatures could get close to the 80-degree mark again. This will only be followed by another sharp cooldown into the upcoming weekend. Welcome to the rises and falls (literally) of the autumn season!

Saturday evening sees a decrease in cloud cover with a stray shower or two possible before sunset. Temperatures fall to the mid 40s by midnight as the breeze lessens.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a light breeze. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. In rural locations and sheltered valleys removed from the breeze, patchy frost is possible.

On Sunday, expect a bit of sunshine to start the day followed by a quick increase in clouds. These clouds stick around for the remainder of the day, so much of the day is spent mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles may cross just after sunset. High temperatures only rise to the upper 50s with a westerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Scattered showers are likely on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures climb to the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s on Tuesday and back near 70 degrees for Wednesday.

Thursday continues to stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures surging to the upper 70s.

Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, look to become more widespread on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The next chill-down arrives for Saturday as high temperatures only rise to the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few lingering showers are possible, mainly in the morning.

