Herd fans gather in Raleigh ahead of NC State game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSAZ) - An invasion of green is taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina, ahead of Saturday’s football game between Marshall and NC State.

On Friday night, the Raleigh-Durham Marshall alumni chapter hosted a get-together a few miles from Carter Finley Stadium.

“I was excited about this trip,” Jill Jackson, who made the trip from Huntington, said. “As soon as I saw it, we marked it on the calendar. We wanted to be here.”

Barbara White is the president of the alumni chapter in that part of the Tar Heel state.

“We have 895 alumni in the Raleigh-Durham area alone,” White said. “Charlotte has even more. We have a group in Wilmington. All of them are planning to come up.”

Mark Jewell graduated from Marshall in 1987 and moved to Raleigh in 1997.

“It is a family reunion,” Jewell said. “We’re thrilled to have so many Marshall alumni here in the Raleigh-Durham triangle area.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.