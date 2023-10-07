Man charged with breaking into school concession stand

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after allegedly breaking into an elementary school concession stand and taking food, Kanawha County court records show.

Richard Lee Butcher, 34, of Cedar Grove, is charged with entry of a building other than a dwelling, according to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

It states that Butcher admitted to breaking and entering the concession stand at Cedar Grove Community School. He told investigators that he and an accomplice entered concession stand through a front window.

According to the complaint, about $375 worth of food items belonging to the Cedar Grove Little League were taken.

