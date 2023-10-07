HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not one but TWO cold fronts have crossed the region in the past 24 hours. The first was responsible for showers on Friday, while the second will be responsible for much cooler temperatures this weekend. The weekend aims to stay dry, though some sprinkles or a light shower may cross late Sunday into Monday morning with a weak system nearby. Otherwise, the next chance for precipitation holds off until the end of next week. Meanwhile, the cooler air sticks around until the middle of next week before a brief surge of warmth arrives ahead of the next approaching front.

Saturday morning starts with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine continues through midday Saturday, then the sky turns partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. High temperatures only rise to around 60 degrees with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Saturday night turns mostly clear with a lingering light breeze. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. In rural locations and sheltered valleys removed from the breeze, patchy frost is possible.

On Sunday, expect another mostly sunny start to the day followed by a mostly cloudy finish. A few sprinkles or isolated showers may cross late in the day. High temperatures only rise to the upper 50s with a westerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

A couple showers are possible on Monday, mainly in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. High temperatures climb to the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s on Tuesday and back near 70 degrees for Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures surge to the upper 70s.

Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, look to become more widespread on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

