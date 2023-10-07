Woman held hostage against will, man charged

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested, and identified after police received a complaint from a woman being held against her will.

According to West Virginia State Police, on October 6, 2023, troopers responded to a home located on Saunders Fork Road in Chapmanville.

When officials arrived on the scene, contact was made with the victim who advised a man, whom she did not know, was in her house armed with a firearm.

Troopers contacted the suspect who was found to be in possession of a firearm and approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected heroin.

The suspect did not have any identification in his possession and provided two different names to the Troopers.

The suspect was charged with Unlawful Restraint, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and alprazolam.

The suspect was booked under John Doe at the Southwestern Regional Jail pending the confirmation of his identity.

Further investigation identified the suspect as 27-year-old Michael Malcom D’Angelo Young of Warren, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting
Jury finds Orlando Anderson not guilty on all counts Friday, Oct. 6.
Huntington murder trial ends in not guilty verdict
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say
McDonald's employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 7
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 7
Ironton vs. Coal Grove
Ironton vs. Coal Grove
Herd fans gather in Raleigh ahead of NC State game
Herd fans gather in Raleigh ahead of NC State game
Gallia Academy vs. Rock Hill