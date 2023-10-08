Temperatures warm up this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a chilled morning on Sunday followed by a still-cool afternoon due to the increased cloud cover, temperatures only look to go up from here. Such will be the case throughout the work week as afternoon highs around 80 degrees return by Thursday and Friday. Then, the next cold front is on schedule to sweep through over the weekend, bringing back the fall chill. The front will be accompanied by showers, although timing is still a bit uncertain. Right now, it looks like Friday night into Saturday morning has the best chance at seeing a widespread rain, followed by lingering scattered showers on Sunday in the cooler air.

Sunday evening and overnight see a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers. Low temperatures drop to the low to mid 40s. Frost is unlikely due to the slightly “warmer” temperatures and added cloud cover.

Monday starts with a mostly cloudy sky and a few passing light showers. The afternoon trends partly cloudy with a lingering isolated shower or two. High temperatures rise to the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 60s on Tuesday and back near 70 degrees for Wednesday.

Thursday continues to stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures surging to the upper 70s.

Showers look to become more widespread on Friday, particularly late in the day, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The next cooldown arrives for Saturday as high temperatures only rise to the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Showers are likely during the morning, followed by drier conditions for the afternoon.

Sunday turns even cooler with high temperatures only near 60 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers remain possible.

