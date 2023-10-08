WATCH | Marshall falls to NC State

Thundering Herd vs. The Wolf Pack
Thundering Herd vs. The Wolf Pack(none)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, NC. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to North Carolina as Marshall took on NC State.

In the pregame show, WSAZ took you inside before the game began, highlighting the match-up leading up to kickoff.

Marshall (4-1) saw its nine-game win streak that dated to last season come to an end.

The challenge between the two teams turned into a fast-paced game.

Marshall falls to NC State with a final score of 48-41 on Saturday.

Georgia State hosts the Herd next Saturday in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting
Victims identified in double-fatal shooting
Jury finds Orlando Anderson not guilty on all counts Friday, Oct. 6.
Huntington murder trial ends in not guilty verdict
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
McDonald's employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency
McDonald’s employees help save customer experiencing medical emergency

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct 7
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Oct 7
Police LIghts
Woman held hostage against will, man charged
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 7
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 7
Ironton vs. Coal Grove
Ironton vs. Coal Grove