WATCH | Marshall falls to NC State
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to North Carolina as Marshall took on NC State.
In the pregame show, WSAZ took you inside before the game began, highlighting the match-up leading up to kickoff.
Marshall (4-1) saw its nine-game win streak that dated to last season come to an end.
The challenge between the two teams turned into a fast-paced game.
Marshall falls to NC State with a final score of 48-41 on Saturday.
Georgia State hosts the Herd next Saturday in Atlanta.
