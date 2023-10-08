WATCH | Marshall falls to NC State

RALEIGH, NC. (WSAZ) - WSAZ traveled to North Carolina as Marshall took on NC State.

In the pregame show, WSAZ took you inside before the game began, highlighting the match-up leading up to kickoff.

Marshall (4-1) saw its nine-game win streak that dated to last season come to an end.

The challenge between the two teams turned into a fast-paced game.

Marshall falls to NC State with a final score of 48-41 on Saturday.

Georgia State hosts the Herd next Saturday in Atlanta.

