2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and hurt another on Friday.

Kentucky State Police identified the victims as Jacob Adair, 28, of Belfry, and Rodney Estep, 38, of Lexington.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Friday inside a home in the 2800 block of State Route 292. That’s located near the Tug Fork apartments in the Belfry area.

Orlando Pack, Orlando Pack, and Devon Overstreet have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

The three suspects are from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pack, McCree, and Overstreet are charged with two counts of murder (complicity) and one count of attempted murder.

“We’re still early on in the investigation, and the detectives are collecting evidence, doing interviews, and piecing together what happened. One thing we don’t have is a clear motive,” said KSP Trooper Michael Coleman.

