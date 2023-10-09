Apartment fire investigated as arson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apartment building fire that happened Monday morning in Logan is being investigated as arson, according to the Logan Fire Department.
The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Charles Street.
Crews arrived to find a fire that was contained to one room. They quickly put the flames out.
No injuries were reported.
