Apartment fire investigated as arson

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An apartment building fire that happened Monday morning in Logan is being investigated as arson, according to the Logan Fire Department.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Charles Street.

Crews arrived to find a fire that was contained to one room. They quickly put the flames out.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.