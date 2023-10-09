Country artist brings tour to Charleston

(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Country artist, Jordan Davis, will hit the Charleston Coliseum stage next summer.

Davis announced on Monday his 2024 tour with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke is coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on July 26, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Jones
One dead, one arrested following fatal crash
Police LIghts
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews on scene of a building fire in Charleston.
Two people taken to hospital after fire
2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting
Victims identified in double-fatal shooting
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses

Latest News

WSAZ's Martina Bills talks about how you can support bereaved families
Journey Through Parenthood | Pregnancy and infant loss awareness
Resources available at the Veterans Service Office in Lawrence County, Ohio
Resources available at the Veterans Service Office in Lawrence County, Ohio
Flavors of Hispanic traditions to your table
Flavors of Hispanic traditions to your table
Addiction Recovery Care | Accepting Ohio Clients
Addiction Recovery Care | Accepting Ohio Clients