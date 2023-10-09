Flavors of Hispanic traditions to your table

Chef Pati Jinich on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Hispanic Heritage Month is here, and what better way to celebrate the rich and colorful traditions of Hispanic culture than gathering around the table with family and friends? Although there will be festive parades and parties, too – it’s always the food that brings people together.

Drawing from her Mexican heritage, Chef, TV host, New York Times best-selling cookbook author and multiple James Beard award winner Pati Jinich joined Susan on Studio 3 to share a few of her favorite recipes. 

