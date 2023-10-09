Lose fat and build muscle simultaneously

Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Chris Lane says many people focus on two very common goals, losing weight and building muscle; however, what if you could do both... at the same time?!

Fitness and nutrition expert Coach Chris shares his game-changing insights on a topic that has served as the holy grail to countless body, fitness, and health transformation clients: how to effectively burn fat and build lean muscle simultaneously.

Lose Fat & Gain Muscle: 6 Step Approach

1. Set realistic goals.

  • Aim to lose 1-2 pounds of fat per week
  • Gain 1-2 pounds of muscle per month

2. Calories In vs Calories Out

  • Use Calculator.net to set a daily calorie goal
  • Add 150 and Subtract 150 to the goal to create a range
  • Average your goal for the week. Win the week!

3. Track your calories

  • Use the Chris Lane Fitness app or MyFitnessPal to track your calorie spending

4. Get your protein up

  • Essential for soft tissue repair and building lean muscle
  • Provides us with a feeling of fullness longer

5. Prioritize resistance training

  • Better for weight loss than cardio
  • Build muscle and burn calories simultaneously
  • Strength train for 30-60 minutes 3-5x per week

6. Develop healthy lifestyle habits

  • Sleep and hydration are critical to our recovery and transformation

