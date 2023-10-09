Lose fat and build muscle simultaneously
Oct. 9, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Coach Chris Lane says many people focus on two very common goals, losing weight and building muscle; however, what if you could do both... at the same time?!
Fitness and nutrition expert Coach Chris shares his game-changing insights on a topic that has served as the holy grail to countless body, fitness, and health transformation clients: how to effectively burn fat and build lean muscle simultaneously.
Lose Fat & Gain Muscle: 6 Step Approach
1. Set realistic goals.
- Aim to lose 1-2 pounds of fat per week
- Gain 1-2 pounds of muscle per month
2. Calories In vs Calories Out
- Use Calculator.net to set a daily calorie goal
- Add 150 and Subtract 150 to the goal to create a range
- Average your goal for the week. Win the week!
3. Track your calories
- Use the Chris Lane Fitness app or MyFitnessPal to track your calorie spending
4. Get your protein up
- Essential for soft tissue repair and building lean muscle
- Provides us with a feeling of fullness longer
5. Prioritize resistance training
- Better for weight loss than cardio
- Build muscle and burn calories simultaneously
- Strength train for 30-60 minutes 3-5x per week
6. Develop healthy lifestyle habits
- Sleep and hydration are critical to our recovery and transformation
