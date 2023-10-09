Lose fat and build muscle simultaneously

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Chris Lane says many people focus on two very common goals, losing weight and building muscle; however, what if you could do both... at the same time?!

Fitness and nutrition expert Coach Chris shares his game-changing insights on a topic that has served as the holy grail to countless body, fitness, and health transformation clients: how to effectively burn fat and build lean muscle simultaneously.

Lose Fat & Gain Muscle: 6 Step Approach

1. Set realistic goals.

Aim to lose 1-2 pounds of fat per week

Gain 1-2 pounds of muscle per month

2. Calories In vs Calories Out

Use Calculator.net to set a daily calorie goal

Add 150 and Subtract 150 to the goal to create a range

Average your goal for the week. Win the week!

3. Track your calories

Use the Chris Lane Fitness app or MyFitnessPal to track your calorie spending

4. Get your protein up

Essential for soft tissue repair and building lean muscle

Provides us with a feeling of fullness longer

5. Prioritize resistance training

Better for weight loss than cardio

Build muscle and burn calories simultaneously

Strength train for 30-60 minutes 3-5x per week

6. Develop healthy lifestyle habits

Sleep and hydration are critical to our recovery and transformation

