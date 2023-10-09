Resources available at the Veterans Service Office in Lawrence County, Ohio

By Summer Jewell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of resources available in our area to help those who have served our country.

Josh Turner stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office in Ohio.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Jones
One dead, one arrested following fatal crash
Crews on scene of a building fire in Charleston.
Two people taken to hospital after fire
Police LIghts
Pedestrian struck and killed
2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting
Victims identified in double-fatal shooting
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

WSAZ's Martina Bills talks about how you can support bereaved families
Journey Through Parenthood | Pregnancy and infant loss awareness
Flavors of Hispanic traditions to your table
Flavors of Hispanic traditions to your table
Addiction Recovery Care | Accepting Ohio Clients
Addiction Recovery Care | Accepting Ohio Clients
Living Well Aesthetics
Living Well Aesthetics