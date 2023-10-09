Scammers impersonating members of sheriff’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a reminder on Monday that the office does not request money in any form to address outstanding warrants.

The warning comes after reports of a scheme where the person is claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the reported telephone number attached to the scheme is 1-304-912-3846. The caller identifies himself as Lt. Waller of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say.

Deputies say when a warrant exists, a person must appear before a judge within a court of jurisdiction where that warrant was issued.

Please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 if you are suspicious of a potential scam.

