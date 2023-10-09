Scammers impersonating members of sheriff’s office

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a reminder on Monday that the office does not request money in any form to address outstanding warrants.

The warning comes after reports of a scheme where the person is claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the reported telephone number attached to the scheme is 1-304-912-3846. The caller identifies himself as Lt. Waller of Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say.

Deputies say when a warrant exists, a person must appear before a judge within a court of jurisdiction where that warrant was issued.

Please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 if you are suspicious of a potential scam.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Jones
One dead, one arrested following fatal crash
Police LIghts
Pedestrian struck and killed
Crews on scene of a building fire in Charleston.
Two people taken to hospital after fire
Two firefighters were injured after the frontage of the burned building collapsed on Sunday,...
Two firefighters injured after building collapses
2 dead, 1 injured in Pike County shooting
Victims identified in double-fatal shooting

Latest News

Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Apartment fire investigated as arson
Kenova Pumpkin House holding contest for high school art students
Kenova Pumpkin House holding contest for high school art students
Brooks Houck the day of his arraignment Oct. 5
Nelson County judge denies request to lower bond for Brooks Houck
Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week